Moeda Loyalty Points Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $47,892.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,081.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00058468 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00065077 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00076661 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

MDA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

