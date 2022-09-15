MonaCoin (MONA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33,622.00

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $29.57 million and approximately $33,622.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00025987 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00293234 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001254 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00024127 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $600.63 or 0.03056879 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org/en. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers.Reddit”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

