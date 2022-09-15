Monavale (MONA) Hits Market Cap of $6.31 Million

Monavale (MONA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Monavale has a market cap of $6.31 million and $131,690.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monavale has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for $605.60 or 0.03072918 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monavale Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,414 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monavale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. Reddit “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

