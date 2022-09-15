Monero (XMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.63 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $100.01 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $144.84 or 0.00733563 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,744.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,466.95 or 0.07429825 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00169004 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00283672 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.36 or 0.00594383 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00262781 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,174,916 coins. Monero’s official website is getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

