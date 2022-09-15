MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CFO Richard Correia Sells 135,828 Shares of Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) CFO Richard Correia sold 135,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $196,950.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,378,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,043.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ML opened at $1.30 on Thursday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 35.94% and a negative net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 26.83% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

