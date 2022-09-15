MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price Down 7.2% After Insider Selling

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $257.11 and last traded at $258.49. 10,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,746,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.51.

Specifically, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,611,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,825. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.83.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.86.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $277,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 833.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,940,000 after buying an additional 464,300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 905.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,911,000 after buying an additional 312,003 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $113,395,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

