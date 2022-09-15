Monness Crespi & Hardt Initiates Coverage on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.68% from the company’s previous close.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.95. The company has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

