Moon Nation Game Price Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (MNG)

Moon Nation Game (MNG) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, Moon Nation Game has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Moon Nation Game coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moon Nation Game has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $390,416.00 worth of Moon Nation Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 536.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.37 or 0.19261273 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00839282 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021011 BTC.

Moon Nation Game Profile

Moon Nation Game was first traded on May 1st, 2021. Moon Nation Game’s total supply is 384,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,744,924 coins. Moon Nation Game’s official Twitter account is @MoonNation0. The Reddit community for Moon Nation Game is https://reddit.com/r/TheMoonNation. The official website for Moon Nation Game is moonnation.org.

Moon Nation Game Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Next Generation Crypto-Powered Space Game Built on Binance Smart Chain. MNB is bridging gap of crypto and games.By Connecting the wallet you can view your $MNG balance on the Platform. You can Exchange your $MNG token to the local currency of MNB and can use that. Purchase Games, Spent point to play games on hourly basis, Exchange in-game Currency and more$MNG’s transaction fees will play a key role in its success and longevity. These fees are used to create price stability, steady deflation, and rewards for token holders.”

