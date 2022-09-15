MoonBear.finance (MBF) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $82,204.83

MoonBear.finance (MBF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One MoonBear.finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonBear.finance has a market capitalization of $82,204.83 and approximately $12,592.00 worth of MoonBear.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MoonBear.finance has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MoonBear.finance Coin Profile

MoonBear.finance launched on July 29th, 2021. MoonBear.finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,000,000,000 coins. MoonBear.finance’s official Twitter account is @MoonBearFinance. The official website for MoonBear.finance is moonbear.finance.

Buying and Selling MoonBear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonBear Finance (MBF) is a community-driven, fair launched, decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency token with supercharged tokenomics. Whenever there is a sale of $MBF token, 2% of the amount is put towards future buyback transactions.As a MoonBear ($MBF) token holder, users will be supporting its ability to raise funds for the Moon bear cause. From every sale transaction, 2% of the transaction amount will be deducted as a fee and donated towards initiatives to help save and repopulate the moon bear species and other endangered wildlife.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonBear.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonBear.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonBear.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

