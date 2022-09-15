Moonshot Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $172,615.72 (MSHOT)

Moonshot (MSHOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, Moonshot has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Moonshot coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonshot has a market capitalization of $172,615.72 and $21,693.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,300.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $948.55 or 0.04708801 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00822309 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020702 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035321 BTC.
About Moonshot
Moonshot’s total supply is 595,912,637,759,493 coins and its circulating supply is 305,838,214,926,386 coins. The Reddit community for Moonshot is https://reddit.com/r/MoonshotRS25 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Moonshot
Receive News & Updates for Moonshot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonshot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.