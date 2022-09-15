Morgan Stanley Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $96.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.41. The company has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

