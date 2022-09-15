Morpheus Labs (MITX) Hits Market Cap of $2.72 Million

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $192,909.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,711.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00058414 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012744 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005474 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00063449 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00076937 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

MITX is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 524,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

