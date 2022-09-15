Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.80 Million

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00013874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moss Carbon Credit has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Moss Carbon Credit has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and $130,478.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 535.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.78 or 0.19187008 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00840568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021039 BTC.

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Profile

Moss Carbon Credit launched on September 29th, 2020. The official website for Moss Carbon Credit is moss.earth. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth.

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain.1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Carbon Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moss Carbon Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moss Carbon Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

