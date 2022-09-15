Moss Coin (MOC) Market Capitalization Tops $32.57 Million

Moss Coin (MOC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Moss Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0858 or 0.00000434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moss Coin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moss Coin has a market capitalization of $32.57 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moss Coin Profile

Moss Coin (CRYPTO:MOC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,623,956 coins. Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland. Moss Coin’s official message board is moss.land/blog.

Buying and Selling Moss Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Mossland is a blockchain-based metaverse project that connects the real and virtual worlds.Continuously releasing entertainment services based on Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and Non-fungible tokens to create practical use cases. Mossland Metaverse features digital NFT assets and entertainment services that reflect reality, and pursues an economic circulation structure integrated with Moss Coin (MOC). Telegram | Facebook | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

