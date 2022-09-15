Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CEO Gregory Q. Brown Sells 10,000 Shares

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total value of $2,532,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,804,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE MSI opened at $242.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.93 and its 200 day moving average is $226.46. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.