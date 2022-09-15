MovieBloc (MBL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.87 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $54.54 million and $9.87 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc’s genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,429,101,268 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

