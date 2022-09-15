Multiplier 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,612.00 (MXX)

Multiplier (MXX) traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. Multiplier has a total market cap of $337,844.73 and $4,612.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,300.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $948.55 or 0.04708801 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00822309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035321 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 186,586,282 coins and its circulating supply is 133,375,010 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

