Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $650.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYE. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Myers Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Myers Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Myers Industries by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

