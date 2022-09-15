Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Myers Industries Price Performance
Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $650.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries
Myers Industries Company Profile
Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.
Featured Articles
