MyNeighborAlice 24 Hour Volume Hits $44.07 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $59.82 million and approximately $44.07 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for $1.96 or 0.00009950 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

