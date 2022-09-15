Namecoin Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00005304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $15.49 million and $4,581.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is namecoin.info. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Namecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Namecoin s a cryptocurrency which also acts as an alternative, decentralized DNS, which would avoid domain name censorship by making a new top level domain outside of ICANN control. The coin is designed to halve every four years with the same cap limit as Bitcoin of 21,000,000. With the domain registry service a small number of NMC will be destroyed so after mining has finished there will still be a deflationary ellement in place. Namecoin was the first coin to switch to merged mining.RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

