NAOS Finance (NAOS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $37,341.00

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, NAOS Finance has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. NAOS Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $37,341.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NAOS Finance Coin Profile

NAOS Finance’s genesis date was April 28th, 2021. NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,473,596 coins. The official website for NAOS Finance is naos.finance. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance.

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “NAOS Finance facilitates DeFi lenders and SME borrowers to allow both parties to interact in a permission-less manner on the blockchain. It enables the origination and funding of loans without traditional intermediaries. NAOS Finance provides lenders with stable and recurring income streams while also connecting the on-chain world with much bigger off-chain opportunities.”

