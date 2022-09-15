Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $67.33 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total value of $185,329.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,948. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 326,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after buying an additional 25,567 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 59.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 211.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 135.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,379,000 after buying an additional 962,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $62.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.96. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $71.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

