National Bank Financial Raises Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$86.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DLMAF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.05.

Dollarama Stock Performance

DLMAF opened at $58.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average is $57.42. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $64.21.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

