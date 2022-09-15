Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $6.61

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $6.09. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 9,448 shares traded.

Natura &Co Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Natura &Co

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 84.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 295.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Natura &Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.