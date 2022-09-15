Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $6.61

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $6.09. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 9,448 shares traded.
Natura &Co Stock Up 4.3 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Natura &Co
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
