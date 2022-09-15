Natus Vincere Fan Token (NAVI) Price Reaches $0.44 on Exchanges

Natus Vincere Fan Token (NAVI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last week, Natus Vincere Fan Token has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Natus Vincere Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Natus Vincere Fan Token has a market capitalization of $439,360.38 and $60,262.00 worth of Natus Vincere Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,777.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005095 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00057136 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012701 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005513 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00063821 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00076801 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
Natus Vincere Fan Token Coin Profile
Natus Vincere Fan Token (NAVI) is a coin. Natus Vincere Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,066 coins. Natus Vincere Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Natus Vincere Fan Token
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Natus Vincere Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.
