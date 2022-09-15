Ned L. Sherwood Acquires 61,366 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 61,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $178,575.06. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,643,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,842.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Barnwell Industries Trading Up 6.4 %
BRN opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.60.
Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 244.31% and a net margin of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter.
Barnwell Industries Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Barnwell Industries
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barnwell Industries (BRN)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.