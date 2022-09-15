Neo Trading 2.4% Lower This Week (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $646.57 million and $64.63 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neo has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $9.17 or 0.00046347 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 530.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.21 or 0.19199914 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,777.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00838264 BTC.
Neo Profile
Neo is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
