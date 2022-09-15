Neo Trading 2.4% Lower This Week (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $646.57 million and $64.63 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neo has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $9.17 or 0.00046347 BTC on major exchanges.

Neo Profile

Neo is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “Neo was founded by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang in 2014 under the name Antshares. The original source code was published to GitHub in July 2015 and the MainNet subsequently launched in October 2016.In 2017, Antshares was rebranded to Neo as it implemented Smart Contracts 2.0. It underwent aggressive global expansion as hundreds of new developers poured onto the blockchain. Neo leadership began distributing NEO token rewards to groups and individuals that contributed to the growth of the Neo platform. Some of the earliest groups to join Neo included COZ, NeoEconoLabs, and O3 Labs.In 2021, Neo is being upgraded to version 3.0, known as N3. As a project that began in June 2018, the N3 upgrade represents the biggest advancement in Neo’s history. It is aimed at bringing the first all-in-one blockchain development experience to the industry, packed with powerful native features such as distributed storage, oracles, and name services. Neo N3 also boasts a simpler and more modular architecture than its predecessors, along with an improved governance and economic model.Neo is an open-source community driven blockchain platform.A feature-complete blockchain platform for building decentralized applications. Neo enables developers to digitize and automate the management of assets through smart contracts. It also provides powerful native infrastructures such as decentralized storage, oracles, and domain name service, creating a solid foundation for the Next-Gen Internet.With a total of 100 million tokens, NEO has two main features:- The right to vote in elections to determine NEO council members;- The right to claim GAS, needed to perform transactions in the NEO networkThe minimum unit of NEO is 1 and tokens are indivisible. This means if you are withdrawing from an exchange to your wallet, you must withdraw in whole numbers. It also means that NEO is one of the scarcest public blockchain tokens, as it cannot be broken down into smaller pieces.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

