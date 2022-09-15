Nerva Trading 13.8% Lower This Week (XNV)

Nerva (XNV) traded down 33.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nerva has a total market capitalization of $73,562.01 and $146.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nerva has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,203.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,676.54 or 0.08532660 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005089 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005089 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,648.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00844558 BTC.
Nerva Coin Profile
Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Nerva Coin Profile
