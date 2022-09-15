Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $68,571.42 and approximately $5.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 45.5% lower against the US dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dash Green (DASHG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tokenize Xchange (TKX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00026516 BTC.
Netbox Coin Profile
Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 80,571,489 coins and its circulating supply is 79,578,046 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal.
