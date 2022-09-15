Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $245.00. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.15.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $224.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.