Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 779,704 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779,704 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.27% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $270,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $55.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

