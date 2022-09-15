Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 575,818 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Crown worth $216,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $110,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Crown by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,769,000 after buying an additional 896,027 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Crown by 155.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,078,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,917,000 after acquiring an additional 656,593 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crown by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,240,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 10,530.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 350,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,864,000 after acquiring an additional 347,496 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Trading Down 0.2 %

CCK opened at $97.22 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.85 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.44.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.