Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 96,041 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,613,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,041 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of NIKE worth $217,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after acquiring an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE opened at $107.00 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $167.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average of $117.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

