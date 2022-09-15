Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,354,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,209 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Bill.com worth $307,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 540.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $163.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.18. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 2.15.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.50.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $2,460,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,450,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,290 shares of company stock valued at $28,739,974. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

