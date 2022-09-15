Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,855 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 3.57% of Littelfuse worth $220,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Littelfuse by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.9 %

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

LFUS opened at $222.68 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.71 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.20%.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.