Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,791 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 4.14% of Eagle Materials worth $209,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $278,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.8 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.09.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $114.74 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.34 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

