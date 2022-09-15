Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,408 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 2.55% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $226,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,616,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 661.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $141.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CFR shares. Stephens upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

