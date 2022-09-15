Neutrino USD Price Tops $0.92 on Major Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $629.23 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00004664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 501.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,634.05 or 0.18377322 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00837584 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020986 BTC.
Neutrino USD Profile
Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 682,208,441 coins and its circulating supply is 682,207,837 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at.
Neutrino USD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
