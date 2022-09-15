Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nevro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Nevro to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Nevro alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nevro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,252,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,246,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Nevro by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Nevro by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,582,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,310,000 after acquiring an additional 213,670 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Stock Performance

NYSE:NVRO opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.00. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $39.41 and a fifty-two week high of $127.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 43.73% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $104.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.