Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.

NEXXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nexi from €13.00 ($13.27) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nexi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nexi in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nexi from €16.00 ($16.33) to €12.50 ($12.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Nexi from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Nexi alerts:

Nexi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NEXXY opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60. Nexi has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $21.09.

Nexi Company Profile

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.