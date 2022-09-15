Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXYGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.

NEXXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nexi from €13.00 ($13.27) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nexi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nexi in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nexi from €16.00 ($16.33) to €12.50 ($12.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Nexi from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Nexi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NEXXY opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60. Nexi has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $21.09.

Nexi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.