NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Short Interest Update

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the August 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NEXON in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get NEXON alerts:

NEXON Price Performance

Shares of NEXON stock opened at 18.71 on Thursday. NEXON has a 12 month low of 14.48 and a 12 month high of 25.09.

About NEXON

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 60 online games in 190 countries.

Further Reading

