NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,261,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,488,016 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.68% of NextEra Energy worth $1,123,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $88.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $174.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

