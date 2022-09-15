NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) PT Raised to $90.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NEP. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

NYSE NEP opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.7% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,260,173 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $167,614,000 after acquiring an additional 719,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,797,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $151,317,000 after acquiring an additional 39,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $140,492,000 after acquiring an additional 132,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

