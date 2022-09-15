NFT (NFT) Market Capitalization Achieves $20.52

NFT (NFT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. NFT has a market cap of $20.52 and $729,325.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,822.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005126 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00058255 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00065451 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co.

NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists. The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.