NFTify Price Tops $0.0105 (N1)

NFTify (N1) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. NFTify has a market capitalization of $213,980.16 and $1,928.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFTify has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 616.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.95 or 0.12792013 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00840747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021100 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s genesis date was May 15th, 2021. NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins. The official website for NFTify is nftify.network.

NFTify Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTify allows small businesses to create their own NFT store without coding; helps NFT authors issue NFT easily and detect fake/similar content for copyright protection purposes.”

According to CryptoCompare, "NFTify allows small businesses to create their own NFT store without coding; helps NFT authors issue NFT easily and detect fake/similar content for copyright protection purposes."

