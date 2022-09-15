Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Hits $0.0583 on Top Exchanges

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $4,484.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,822.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005126 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00058255 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00065451 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol.

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

