NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives $137.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Cowen dropped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

NIKE Stock Up 1.2 %

NKE opened at $107.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

