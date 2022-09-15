Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 100,889 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,860 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,889 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.10% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $17,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,557 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,187,572 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 741,314 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,760,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

