Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 192,289 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,289 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 2.16% of Beyond Meat worth $66,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,564,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,745,000 after acquiring an additional 92,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,046,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 51,491 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 79.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,052,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,853,000 after acquiring an additional 467,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,853,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth approximately $24,363,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.18.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BYND opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.70. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.31). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

