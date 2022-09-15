Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 5,873 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $56,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

NYSE:WPM opened at $32.66 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $51.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

